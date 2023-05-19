Pinellas County teacher retires after 4 decades working at the same school she once attended

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — After almost 40 years in the classroom, Dee Deal is retiring from teaching at Tarpon Springs High School. She graduated from this high school in 1979, and after graduating from college, she returned to teach and never left.

“I had no wish to go anywhere else. And I think if I had had to, I probably would have been brokenhearted,” said Deal.

Deal now works with over a dozen of her former students. Many of them gathered in person to honor her ahead of her retirement. All of them said the impact she’s made on their lives is priceless.

“Her room was always open. There's a safe place for the children to come to if someone has a problem. They can go speak to her and talk to her,” explained former student Eric White.

“Not one person can take on the jobs that she's done, and she's done a magnificent job for years,” said Stephanie Walden, a former student.

Fotini Sisois met Deal as a child because her mom worked at Tarpon Springs High School. Years later, Deal became her teacher and coach.

“So devoted. She's such a devoted person with everything that she does. She was always the person to clear my head and calm me down and get me on the right path. Like I truly believe I wouldn't be where i am without her,” said Fotini.

Despite attending law school in New Jersey, Fotini surprised Deal in person since she is like a “second mom” to her now.

“My mom passed away and the second that my mom passed away, she was there for me to support me. And I think the moment I found out, I think she was the first hug I gave to somebody who wasn't my mom,” explained Fotini.

Deal told ABC Action News, that she doesn’t feel like her age, and it is all because of her former students. During four decades as an educator, Deal has taught thousands of students and now calls 17 of them co-workers.

Deal always wanted to give back and now she has paid it forward by making a difference in countless lives. To this day, she has stayed involved in countless activities on campus, including coaching cheerleading, flag football, JV and varsity basketball, student council, and more.

“There were teachers that were there for me and made a big difference in my life. I don't think about how I've affected their lives, I just know how they've affected mine,” said Deal.

Now as she finishes an epic career, Deal has this advice for all teachers.

“Don't make it a 7 o'clock to 2:30 job. Get involved with the kids because that's what they're going to remember,” explained Deal.