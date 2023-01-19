Pinellas County teacher receives national special education award

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Special education teacher, Dr. Kristie Jo Redfering, who teaches at Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year Award from the Council for Exceptional Children.

The award recognizes excellence among teachers who provide direct services to children and youth with exceptionalities and who exemplify the best in supporting students with disabilities and/or gifts and talents.

Among hundreds of nominees across the country, Chad Rummel with the Council of Exception Children, said Redfering was clearly the top choice.

"She was recognized very clearly by her commitment to 100 percent student success. Not only does she individualize education but she individualizes the experience for each child," said Rummel.

As the 2023 CEC Teacher of the Year, Redfering will receive a $2,000 cash prize, $1,000 classroom grant, and travel and accommodations to attend the CEC annual convention in Louisville where she will be recognized in front of her peers.

Redfering says all teachers and staff at Nina Harris take part in helping the students succeed.

"It's not just what I do, it's what all of the teachers at the school and at other schools do. I just feel really appreciative," said Redfering.

Redfering received the Teacher of the Year award from the Florida Council for Exceptional Children in October.