Pinellas County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal pedestrian crash in Oldsmar

Police
Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 30, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Tampa Road and Burbank Road in the City of Oldsmar on Friday at approximately 11:52 p.m.

According to PCSO, pedestrian Frank Adams, 78, was crossing Tampa Road from north to south at the intersection of Burbank Road, not on the sidewalk, while motorist Pascalia Mbetera, 68, was traveling eastward in the center lane.

Authorities said Adams was using a roller walker to help him cross the street when the Toyota Camry struck him in the earthbound lanes of Tampa Road.

Adams was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

According to PSCO, neither speed nor intoxication contributed to the collision.

