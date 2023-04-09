Pinellas County deputy arrested for domestic-related Burglary with Battery

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputy has been arrested for a domestic-related burglary with battery.

According to PCSO, Corporal Deerman, was involved in a dispute with his ex-wife at her residence, where the victim had told Deerman not to enter the premises.

Despite this, Deerman shoved his foot in the door and grabbed the victim's arm, placing it behind her back. He then pushed the victim into a wall and entered the residence.

As a result of the altercation, the victim sustained redness and bruising to her arm.

Deerman was taken into custody and charged with one count of burglary with battery. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has stated that the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Deerman has been suspended without pay.

The incident is still under investigation.