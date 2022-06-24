PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested and charged for domestic battery in Largo on Friday.

PCSO said Deputy Ryan Mullen was arguing with the victim at a home in Largo when it escalated to a physical altercation. Mullen, per PCSO, grabbed the victim by the hair and hit her multiple times in the head and face.

According to PCSO, the victim suffered a split and swollen lip, significant bruising and swelling around her eye and cheekbone that was still visible after 10 days.

Mullen denied knowledge of the victim's injuries.

After being arrested he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with one count of domestic battery.

Mullen was with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office since 2002.