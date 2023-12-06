Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrests 24 people as part of drug trafficking investigation

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Posted at 4:26 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 16:26:10-05

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and St. Petersburg Police said two dozen suspects have been taken off the streets at the end of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

In January, detectives launched an investigation called "Operation Dirty Ink" regarding a drug trafficking organization in Pinellas County and the Tampa Bay area.

During this time, the organization acquired and distributed approximately 400 kilograms of cocaine, 50 kilograms of fentanyl, and 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested the suspects involved in the organization and seized 12 kilograms of cocaine, 3 kilograms of fentanyl, $237,000, and multiple firearms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.