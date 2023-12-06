Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrests 24 people as part of drug trafficking investigation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and St. Petersburg Police said two dozen suspects have been taken off the streets at the end of a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

In January, detectives launched an investigation called "Operation Dirty Ink" regarding a drug trafficking organization in Pinellas County and the Tampa Bay area.

During this time, the organization acquired and distributed approximately 400 kilograms of cocaine, 50 kilograms of fentanyl, and 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested the suspects involved in the organization and seized 12 kilograms of cocaine, 3 kilograms of fentanyl, $237,000, and multiple firearms.