Pinellas County Schools rolls out 20 electric school buses

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — School districts across the Tampa Bay Area are making sure everything's in place for the first day of school next week, and at the same time, Pinellas County Schools is rolling out a few new sets of wheels.

With just days until the new school year, James Cummings is getting everything in gear for day one.

“This is just part time for me to get out of the house so I’m not getting in trouble,” said Cummings.

It’s his 7th year as a bus driver, but his ride is a little different.

“It’s still got the new car smell,” said Cummings.

He’s behind the wheel of an electric bus. Pinellas County Schools is adding 20 electric school buses to its fleet.

Randy Reynolds drives one too.

“The big difference is it’s just very, very quiet,” said Reynolds. “It’s a very quiet bus, so it’s a plus for us because we can hear the kids, what’s going on inside the bus, and also for emergency vehicles. We have to listen for them.”

The buses have zero emissions as well as lower maintenance costs.

Drivers showed exactly how they’re able to power the buses, which can be fully recharged in just three hours, so they’re ready for afternoon routes.

WFTS

Pinellas Schools said about 21,000 students are expected to ride the bus on the first day of school.

With these additions, the district said 77 percent of its school bus fleet will now run on either propane or electric power.

“We’re running 324 routes. We do have a driver for every bus, so we’ll be ready to go on Monday,” said Mtetwa Ramdoo, the district’s Assistant Director of Transportation.

The district does still need 20 substitute drivers to cover people on PTO.

As Monday fast approaches, these drivers are ready to welcome students back to class.

“It’s nothing better than either showing up at a bus stop or the school and seeing the look on the kid’s face,” said Cummings.