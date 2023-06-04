Pinellas County racing arrest on the Gandy Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stopped a street race on Gandy Bridge.

Two FHP officers were executing "aggressive" street racing enforcement when they captured a Hyundai Genesis and a Dodge Charger in a "roll-race" on the Gandy Bridge at 12:41 a.m.

According to authorities, a Hyundai Genesis coupe and a Dodge Charger sedan were headed east on the bridge and began a "roll-race" from approximately 45mph to over 100mph; peak radar speed was 108 before vehicles slowed.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as a 17-year-old teenager but wasn't arrested due to his age, but he was turned over to his mother's custody and given a citation.

Ryan Wayne Allen, 31, of Clearwater, was identified as the driver of the Dodge.

The cars used in the race belonged to neither driver, so they weren't impounded.