Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas County racing arrest on the Gandy Bridge

Pinellas County racing arrest on the Gandy Bridge
police lights generic canva.png
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 15:44:50-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stopped a street race on Gandy Bridge.

Two FHP officers were executing "aggressive" street racing enforcement when they captured a Hyundai Genesis and a Dodge Charger in a "roll-race" on the Gandy Bridge at 12:41 a.m.

According to authorities, a Hyundai Genesis coupe and a Dodge Charger sedan were headed east on the bridge and began a "roll-race" from approximately 45mph to over 100mph; peak radar speed was 108 before vehicles slowed.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as a 17-year-old teenager but wasn't arrested due to his age, but he was turned over to his mother's custody and given a citation.

Ryan Wayne Allen, 31, of Clearwater, was identified as the driver of the Dodge.

The cars used in the race belonged to neither driver, so they weren't impounded.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.