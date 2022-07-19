Watch Now
Pinellas County preschool teacher arrested for child abuse

Posted at 5:39 AM, Jul 19, 2022
LARGO, Fla.  — A preschool teacher in Pinellas County was arrested on Monday for child abuse, less than a week after she started working at the school, the sheriff's office said.

Rebecca Bird, 62, was arrested after authorities said she forcefully grabbed the 2-year-old victim several times and, in another incident, caused the toddler to fall to the ground.

The sheriff's office said Bird was fired from Aldersgate Christian Learning Center on Monday after the school reviewed surveillance video, which showed the abuse.

Bird started working at the school on Tuesday, July 12.

The sheriff's office said deputies don't believe there are additional victims.

