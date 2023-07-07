Pinellas County plans to update solid waste ordinance to reduce county's waste

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County officials hope to reduce waste and focus on recycling through changes to the county's solid waste ordinance.

Stephanie Watson, the recycling and outreach programs manager for the county’s solid waste department, said the ordinance is “in need of a major refresh." It hasn’t been thoroughly updated since the 1980s.

The county estimates each Pinellas resident generates an average of more than 12 pounds of daily waste. Meanwhile, the county population is growing and on track to add another 200,000 residents by 2050.

The current Solid Waste Disposal Complex landfill will fill up around 2100, the county projects. Then, the county will have to pay to truck waste out of the county.

It’s got that much time because of the county’s waste-to-energy facility, which reduces most of the trash it takes into ash to about one-tenth of its original size.

However, in three years, that facility will be processing all the trash it can handle, meaning more garbage will head straight to the landfill.

Watson said if that’s allowed to happen, the landfill will fill up at an exponential rate.

One option is to add mandatory recycling, requiring people to separate certain items — paper and cardboard, plastic and glass containers — from their trash. The distinction would bring unincorporated Pinellas in line with the county’s two dozen municipalities.

The Department of Solid Waste (DSW) will host three upcoming meetings about potential ordinance revisions, the first on Tuesday, July 11, at The EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DSW will overview the current solid waste management system and explain the need for countywide waste reduction and recycling programs.

The public can provide input to be considered in drafting potential ordinance revisions that may affect residents and businesses in unincorporated areas.

Registration information for meetings and other details are available here.