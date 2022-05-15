Pinellas County man arrested for child neglect, animal cruelty

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies said a Largo man faces charges after his arrest Saturday for child neglect, animal cruelty and several other charges.

Deputies were called to the home in unincorporated Largo just before 10:30 a.m. after complaints of several dogs barking.

At the scene, authorities said they made contact with Terrell Coley, 38, in the backyard. In the yard, deputies said they saw a large amount of homemade wooden kennels and about 30 dogs of all ages. Coley was taken into custody due to "the deputy's observations of possible animal abuse and neglect," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home and found 33 pit bull terriers of various ages, with four of the dogs being injured, and dogfighting equipment inside the house, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also found two children until the age of 14 in Coley's care and in the home without food or supplies.

Additionally, authorities said they found cocaine, multiple firearms, and ammunition inside the home; a large amount of white powder was also found and test results are pending.

Coley was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 29 counts of animal cruelty, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession of cocaine. The sheriff's office said additional charges are pending.