Pinellas County leaders enact local state of emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Board of County Commissioners enacted a state of emergency in preparations for Tropical Storm Elsa.

Gov. Ron DeSantis put a state of emergency in place for several Tampa Bay area counties on Saturday. But county leaders say this added local state of emergency will allow them to purchase goods more quickly.

It will also allow Pinellas County leaders to suspect budgetary controls.

Additionally, the county rolled out a flood risk assessment tool. The tool will allow people to plug in their address and house elevation in order to determine potential storm surge at their homes.

