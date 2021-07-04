Watch
Pinellas County leaders enact local state of emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa

Orvil Samuel /AP
Hurricane Elsa approaches Argyle, St. Vincent, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 17:33:25-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Board of County Commissioners enacted a state of emergency in preparations for Tropical Storm Elsa.

Gov. Ron DeSantis put a state of emergency in place for several Tampa Bay area counties on Saturday. But county leaders say this added local state of emergency will allow them to purchase goods more quickly.

It will also allow Pinellas County leaders to suspect budgetary controls.

Additionally, the county rolled out a flood risk assessment tool. The tool will allow people to plug in their address and house elevation in order to determine potential storm surge at their homes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

