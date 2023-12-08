Pinellas County encourages sustainable gift-giving this holiday season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders say trash is becoming a big problem.

They're encouraging families to make environmentally friendly choices this holiday to keep our landfill from filling up.

Vanessa Moore's mission in life is to help the environment.

"We have items that are going to promote a plastic-free, package-free, and toxin-free lifestyle for people in the community," said Moore.

Whether it's reusable dish brushes…or reusable straws, everything in the store she works at, sans market, is eco-friendly.

"Reusable utensils, we have dryer balls, so those can replace dyer sheets," said Moore.

Pinellas County leaders said if people continue to create waste like they are now, Pinellas County's one and only landfill could be full in 80 years.

"It's not something we think about every day because it seems so far away and you can't see it, but it's just we are already seeing the effects now, and I can only imagine what can happen ten years from now, 20 years from now, 100 years from now," said Moore.

Emily LeMay is the program coordinator at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Department and said during the holidays, landfills see an increase in trash.

"There is a large influx of cardboard boxes with gifts, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, all of those things," said LeMay.

Moore said being eco-friendly is easier than you think.

"Even the wrapping and the presentation, can you put it in a reusable tote so the bag is also a gift and it can be reused," said Moore.

LeMay said you can gift experiences, like game tickets or museum tickets, or ask for something lightly used.

"You can let your friends and family know that you are open to receiving second hand gifts, that way you are not having things go into the landfill, you are giving them a second life," said LeMay.