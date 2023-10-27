Pinellas County educator celebrated for 50 years of service with school district

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An elementary school in Pinellas County celebrated an educator's 50 years of dedication to students Friday morning.

Within the four walls of the classroom, you'll find Izella McCree supporting students and staff at North Shore Elementary in St. Pete as a paraprofessional.

"When I'm having a bad day, if I see them, it's all good," said McCree.

It comes easy to the 81-year-old, known affectionately as Grandma McCree, because she's been at it for a long time.

"I've been in the Pinellas County School system 50 years," said McCree.

She's been serving generation after generation of students for five decades at three different schools. All her time hasn't gone unnoticed.

"Grandma McCree is the heart of North Shore Elementary," said Heidi Bockover, the school's principal. "She is loved by every single child, every single adult, teacher, associate, and parent here at the school."

McCree even tried retirement once, but it didn't stick.

"I tried to retire, and I went home, and the walls started closing in, and I said oh, got to go," said McCree.

To honor all those years of hard work, the school came together to surprise McCree on Friday morning during their monthly pep rally, crowning her queen for the day.

"I need another heart to take in all of this," said McCree.

Pinellas County Schools is looking for more paraprofessionals just like McCree, with a passion for education, a love for children, and a heart for service.

"I'm just so grateful, and I'll ever be grateful for the rest of my life," said McCree.