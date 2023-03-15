Pinellas County deputy terminated after police make DUI arrest

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Wednesday morning.

Clearwater Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck at Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater around 2:17 a.m.

The stop was initiated after officers noticed the driver, 45-year-old Rickey Rogers, failed to stop at a red light. Rogers worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operations Bureau with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). He joined PCSO in 2004.

Officers stated that Rogers showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and watery and glossy eyes, as well as smelling like alcohol.

They said that Rogers then agreed to sobriety tests but performed poorly and that he refused to submit a breath sample.

As a result, Rogers was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence before being taken to Pinellas County Jail.

PCSO stated that he was immediately terminated from his position after the arrest, which follows their policy.