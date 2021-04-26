Watch
Pinellas County deputy kicks alligator out of backyard swimming pool

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 09:46:53-04

A sheriff’s deputy got one of those "only in Florida" calls over the weekend when she had to wrangle an alligator out of a backyard swimming pool.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that Deputy Heather Harris “played lifeguard” Saturday in St. Petersburg.

After posing for a quick selfie with the gator lurking in the pool, she “kicked this guy out.”

She was later photographed holding the small gator, whose snout was taped shut. Residents can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Alligator Hotline if a gator shows up in your yard, or swimming pool. And, yes, that number is 866-392-GATOR.

