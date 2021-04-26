Pinellas County deputy kicks alligator out of backyard swimming pool

A sheriff’s deputy got one of those "only in Florida" calls over the weekend when she had to wrangle an alligator out of a backyard swimming pool.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that Deputy Heather Harris “played lifeguard” Saturday in St. Petersburg.

After posing for a quick selfie with the gator lurking in the pool, she “kicked this guy out.”

RELATED: Hillsborough County family finds gator in their swimming pool

RELATED: 9-foot-long gator removed from backyard pool in Hillsborough County

She was later photographed holding the small gator, whose snout was taped shut. Residents can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Alligator Hotline if a gator shows up in your yard, or swimming pool. And, yes, that number is 866-392-GATOR.