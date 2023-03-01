Pinellas County deputies say lawyer stole $840,000 from clients

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a local attorney after deputies said he stole thousands from clients.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Christopher Reynolds on charges of money laundering and grand theft.

The sheriff's office said Reynolds would be retained by the victims, settle their case with the insurance providers and fail to pay the victim's medical bills or give the victim their settlement money.

Carey Leisure & Neal, a personal injury law firm in Clearwater now represents the clients.

Matthew Carney, an attorney, said he is helping the victims renegotiate with their insurance companies and secure a settlement.

"The good news is the law is on their side. In Florida, it's required that an attorney has clear and unequivocal authority to settle a client's case, so when a client doesn't even know that their case has been settled, obviously, there's not authority if there's no permission. There's no settlement, and with that law, we have had some success in getting bak to the negotiating table," said Carney.

Jean Papa said she was in a car crash in February 2022. She hired Reynolds to handle her case.

"Needless to say, I contacted the insurance company. They apparently had settled with him back in July," said Papa.

Papa said she had no knowledge her insurance company reached a settlement with Reynolds.

"This is the first time going through it. Of course, I'm going to be shocked, surprised. How is this happening to me? You hear it happen to other people, but now you're the person that's involved," said Papa.

Other victims echoed the same concerns. Dustin Gilbert said he also hired Reynolds after he suffered injuries in a car crash.

"It hurts. It hurts to feel betrayed by someone who you think is going to use their knowledge of the law to help you, instead of taking advantage of you," said Gilbert.

The sheriff's office identified 16 victims with a theft amount of more than $840,000.

The Florida Bar Association suspended Reynolds on Dec. 15, 2022. He was admitted to the bar in 2008 and was suspended after he "abandoned his law practice without notice and without taking steps to protect the interests of his clients." The bar said he also failed to respond to the Bar's investigative inquiries regarding the alleged misappropriation of more than $200,000 from his clients.

If you have any information regarding this case or believe you are a victim, please contact Detective Kakalow at 727-582-6786.