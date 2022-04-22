Pinellas County business partners with local farms to help provide sustainable, fermented food

Food waste is a problem for many of our landfills as it releases methane gas. However, one local business can help your food last a little longer.

St. Pete Ferments creates fermented foods, like vegetables.

The company supports 10 local farmers by sourcing directly from them.

They use something called wild fermentation, relying on native bacteria and yeasts.

"Our local farm partners spend so much time and energy growing food for their communities. What we do here is we can extend that harvest so a cabbage that might last in your fridge for a few weeks, we can ferment it, and then it can last in the form of sauerkraut or whatever for over a year," Sarah Arrazola, Owner of St. Pete Ferments said.

Fermentation is also very economical and low input with no hot stoves or ovens.

"We've seen a lot of people really leaning into the fermented foods lately. We started about six years ago and it's definitely gotten a lot more popular since then. I remind people that this interest in live-cultured foods, it's very important. It's not a trend, it's more of a revival. People really getting back to their roots and how their ancestors preserved food as well," said Arrazola.