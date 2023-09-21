Pinellas coach restrains father who allegedly abused his son on football field

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police said a high school football practice was delayed after a father allegedly abused his son, who was sitting out of practice.

According to police, the alleged assault happened on the 1400 block of Gulf Road at Tarpon Springs High School's football field.

Investigators determined that a school-sanctioned football practice was occurring, and one of the players was not participating due to a past injury. The student has been staying with his aunt under a temporary custody waiver, waiting for a final court date since July 20, 2023.

Police said the student's father began arguing and yelling at him when the football coach and other witnesses observed the father pulling on his son with his hands around the child's neck.

The coach left practice and asked the father to stop touching the child, which led the father to let go of the child and kick the coach, police said. TSPD said the coach attempted to restrain the parent by taking him to the ground and waiting for police arrival.

Authorities are not releasing the father's name, but he was charged with one count of child abuse. According to police, the football coach did not want to pursue charges.