Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After a two-year hiatus, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on Clearwater Beach is back this weekend.

“We actually had to cancel 2020 and 2021 so bringing it back for 2022, we are overdue and overwhelmed with excitement. We are so excited to bring the sand back to life out here and bring some energy and fun back out onto Clearwater Beach,” organizer Angela Benak said in September 2021.

The 17-day sand sculpting event runs April 8-24. In addition to the larger-than-life sculptures, the event features free activities for all ages including a children's play area, street performers, live entertainment, fireworks and more.

Information to know:

General admission starts at $12. With an online ticket purchase, you also get access to $5 off select merchandise, a complimentary souvenir photo and access to skip the general admission lines to walk the exhibit. Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can be purchased for $10 each on “Frontline Fridays,” which are April 8, 15 and 22.

Blankets and low-lying beach chairs are permitted at the event.

You can't bring the following:



Coolers

Pets – only service animals are permitted

Grills, hibachis, or open flames of any kind

Glass containers or bottles

Unauthorized vendors or solicitors

Tents, canopies or umbrellas

Firearms, unless otherwise permitted by Florida Statute, Chapter 790 (2011)

Knives or weapons of any kind

Fireworks or laser pointers

Rain or shine the event will be ongoing as the sculptures are protected by an enclosed tent.

For more information, visit sugarsandfestival.com.