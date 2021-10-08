Fight leads to shooting inside Clearwater Chick-fil-A

Clearwater Police officers and detectives are on scene of a shooting Friday morning at the Chick-fil-A located at 2516 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. It happened at about 7:45 a.m.

Authorities say an altercation between a group of people inside the restaurant led to one person being shot in the leg.

That person was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on the suspect or victim.

