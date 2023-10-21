Pedestrian killed in St. Petersburg crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Friday at approximately 11:40 p.m.

According to FHP, a Kia Optima was heading earthbound on 54th Avenue North, west of 28th Street North, at the crash.

A pedestrian, a 39-year-old St. Petersburg man, was walking into the path of the oncoming vehicle and was hit, officials said.

According to authorities, evidence from the scene suggests that at least one unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian after the first crash.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene and passed, officials said.

FHP said the Kia driver, a 37-year-old St. Petersburg woman, was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation; please check back for further details.