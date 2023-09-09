Pedestrian hit by Silver Chevy Impala on US Highway 19 N suffers life-threatening injuries

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Authorities received a call from a party at 3:41 a.m.

According to TSPD, a silver Chevy Impala was traveling northbound in the outside lane, across from 39016 US Highway 19 N, coming into contact with a pedestrian walking northbound along the east fog line of US Highway 19.

The pedestrian, Issam Hatimi, 42, of New Port Richey, was hit by the passenger side of the Impala.

Police said he came to rest alongside the eastern guardrail, which separates the sidewalk from the highway.

Hatimi was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to TSPD, the driver is cooperating with police at this time.