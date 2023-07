PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the driver of a GMC pickup was traveling southbound on U.S. 19, north of 46th Avenue North, before striking a pedestrian lying in the roadway at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was then transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.