Pedestrian, bicyclist hit and killed by car in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pedestrian and a bicyclist were hit and killed by a car in St. Petersburg on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At 2:21 p.m. Saturday, a Toyota Corolla and a Mazda sedan crashed on 4th Street North at 72nd Avenue North.

The crash caused one car to leave the roadway and strike a pedestrian and a bicyclist.

The pedestrian, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

The bicyclist, an adult man, died at the scene.

The drivers of the cars were not injured.

Due to the investigation, northbound lanes on 4th Street are closed between 69 and 73rd Avenue North for several hours. The southbound lanes are still open.