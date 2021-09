LARGO, Fla. — Largo police are investigating a pedestrian vs vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Police said around 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of East Bay Dr.

Initial investigation states the pedestrian stepped out from the bus stop and was struck by oncoming traffic.

The pedestrian was Bayflighted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor with the driver of the truck.

This investigation is ongoing.