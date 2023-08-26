PCSO investigating inmate death at Pinellas County Jail

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County detectives are investigating the death of an inmate at the Pinellas County Jail.

49-year-old Stephanie Vaughan was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Friday at approximately 12:36 a.m. after being arrested by the Clearwater Police Department for an open alcohol container.

According to detectives, at around 1:37 p.m., deputies located Vaughan unresponsive in her cell. After deputies performed CPR, she was transported to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

