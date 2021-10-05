Palm Harbor's Camp Wai Lani is a coastal paradise for Girl Scouts all over the country

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Camp Wai Lani in Palm Harbor is one of the most cherished destinations for Girl Scouts in the country.

The 50-acre plot of coastal paradise includes a rope and zipline challenge course, a boathouse full of watercraft and fishing rods.

But perhaps the most impressive feature that sets this camp apart from others is a Florida-centric marine lab that teaches scouts about environmental responsibility.

Camp Wai Lani also opens up its grounds to other organizations in the Tampa Bay community, including local firefighters.

