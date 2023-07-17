Palm Harbor roundabout causes confusion among residents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new half-constructed roundabout in Palm Harbor is causing confusion among residents.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is adding a roundabout at U.S. Alt 19 and Florida Avenue. They told us the goal is to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, but some Palm Harbor residents said it's doing the opposite.

The roundabout is still under construction, but several people in the area think this is creating a dangerous situation for drivers.

Brad Napoli lives just down the street from the roundabout.

"If you just look at it, like watching cars go through it right now, nobody knows how to use it," Napoli said.

Napoli added that he thinks it's creating more harm than good. He said drivers are confused and the road is narrow, showing ABC Action News photos of a car accident he saw at the roundabout.

“They went straight through the middle of it. There's no lights out here, there's no traffic signs warning of a new traffic route," Napoli said.

FDOT said they worked with the construction team to make sure proper signage and barrels were in place. As far as lighting goes, they're working on it.

“As soon as the project wraps up—we're working with Duke Energy—they're going to come in, and they're going to add lighting to the area, so there will be lighting added," Kristen Carson with FDOT said.

They expect to wrap up construction in August, so we will not see more lights until then.

Carson said roundabouts take an adjustment for residents and drivers. She said FDOT is confident this roundabout will slow drivers down and make it safer for pedestrians.

“Roundabouts essentially take a little bit of time to get used to, but there's really tremendous safety benefits to roundabouts,” Carson said.

FDOT expects to wrap up construction in August. Click here to read more about the project plans.