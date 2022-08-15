Palm Harbor rallies around community hero Casey Hunt as she battles cancer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor loves Casey Hunt.

The wife, mom and community lynchpin is battling a rare and aggressive form of uterine cancer.

"She's an amazing person," said husband Chip. "She doesn't really think about herself because she's so busy taking care of everyone else."

When friends and family, school principals and doctors in Palm Harbor heard about her cancer fight, they formed Casey's Army. It was time to take care of a friend — plus Chip and their young daughters Megan and Molly — who always took care of them.

This Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Palm Harbor's Bogota Kitchen + Bar, Casey's Army will hold an open-to-the-public fundraiser with food, live music, a raffle, and a silent auction of beautiful gift baskets, sports tickets, vacation getaways and more.

A portion of Bogota food sales will go to the family.

Casey's Army requests that attendees wear peach-colored clothing, the color of the awareness ribbon for uterine cancer.

One of the prizes being auctioned off Wednesday night: front-row pit tickets to Casey and Chip's favorite artist, Jack Johnson, who plays Tampa on Aug. 19. These were originally the couple's concert tickets, a way to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Casey received treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center, but the family may have to travel for future treatments. Funds raised will go to mounting medical expenses, at-home comfort for Casey, and a college fund for Molly and Megan.

The Hunt Family would also like to use part of the money to help other women and families struggling with cancer.

For more on the Casey Hunt fundraiser at Bogota Kitchen + Bar, click here.

If you can't attend and would like to help, the Hunt Family has set up a page here.