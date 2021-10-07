Palm Harbor library sees increase in online visitors

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Palm Harbor Library features a lot of unique things to do from books to children's classes to a maker studio.

More than 100 volunteers give back here and make sure the library succeeds.

Since Palm Harbor is unincorporated it gives them a little flexibility in programming.

"They're involved in just about every aspect of the library, which gives it more of a family community feeling. I guess that's one of the reasons why we don't have a self-checkout, because people like to talk to other people," Gene Coppola with the Palm Harbor Library said. "We do have those people, those volunteers at the front desk. But we really are centric, we serve about 59,000 people. So we have more of a kind of a family feeling over here."

Of course, COVID-19 has impacted them here, too. They've seen a downturn in attendance but they've seen their online visitors skyrocket, especially in their streaming services.

They've also added a drive-thru service window to better meet the needs of the community.