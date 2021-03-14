Palm Harbor community holds 'Salute Ride' for fallen Pinellas Deputy Michael Magli

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Community members in Palm Harbor held a “Salute Drive” Saturday, in honor of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Magli, who died after a drunk driver crashed into his patrol car back on February 17th.

“He worked this area. He worked the East Lake part of Palm Harbor, and in my heart we’re all one part of this community and we needed to be there,” said Jane Branham, a resident of Palm Harbor who organized the event.

As we approach the one month mark next week, members of the Palm Harbor community are making sure his family knows he isn’t forgotten.

“That mom of two little children, that will never see her husband and father of her kids again, it didn’t end just because it’s been a month,” said Erica Lynford, Director of the Palm Harbor Community Services Agency.

Several dozen people, comprised of law enforcement, first responders, and community members participated, showing their support whether they knew Deputy Magli or not.

“I can’t even say thank you enough. And God bless him, and God bless the family and I know that he’s an angel watching over them, but he’s an angel watching over us as well and watching over all of the police,” said Beverly Pizzano, a Palm Harbor resident who participated in the Salute Ride.

Each driver who participated paid $50 as part of the event, totaling over $4,000. That money is all going to help Deputy Magli’s wife and two daughters.

“It makes my heart full. It really does. I’m very very proud that, just a phone call, and we were able to come up with this,” said Branham.

If you’d like to donate to Deputy Magli's family, family, click here.

