Palm Harbor children's playhouse starts non-profit to help foster families

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A small business in Palm Harbor is starting a non-profit to help foster families in the area.

Little Explorers is an indoor play and educational area for kids under 6 years old.

Recently, the owner Caroline Sakla decided to turn things she was already doing as a business into an official non-profit called Heart of Little Explorers.

"From the beginning, we said specifically the Heart of Little Explorers was very in love with the foster community, and just the sacrificial things that they do for our foster family, for our foster children, you know, opening their homes up and being opposed to but just be that loving space for them. It always just enamored me and made me so excited to be able to just stand behind them," said Sakla.

Little Explorers has a Palm Harbor and Indian Rocks location.