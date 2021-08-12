Pace Center for Girls Pinellas holding dance-a-thon to raise money

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area nonprofit is getting ready to hit the dance floor.

The Pace Center for Girls Pinellas will hold its "Dance Party with a Purpose" on Saturday, August 14. The nonprofit is a prevention program providing academic and social service programs for at-risk teen girls.

Last year's event was all virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it will take place at the historic Manhattan casino event hall in St. Pete from noon until 6 p.m.

"This year's theme is a sock hop, so you don't have to dress up, although costumes are encouraged," says Heidi Hugh from Pace Center for Girls Pinellas.

Participants can sign up to dance for the entire six hours or two-hour time slots. If you would like to register to dance or donate, click here for more information.