Over 10,000 participants expected at St. Pete Run Fest this weekend

St. Petersburg, FL- St Pete Run Fest returns this weekend after being paused last year for COVID-19. On November 12-14, 2021, the City of St Petersburg’s official running event is back, and excited to build on its award-winning track record.

Two of its races, the St Pete Run Fest Regenexx Half Marathon and the Rollin’ Oats Tropical 10K, were recently awarded races of the decade by BibRave, and expect over 10,000 participants this November.

The 3-day festival is anchored by distance running events (Regenexx Half Marathon, Rollin’ Oats 10K, Outback 5K, 3 Challenges and Humana Kids Races) and features live music, craft beer from Green Bench, hard seltzer from 3 Daughters, Mermosa wines, Outback Steakhouse and healthy organics from Rollin’ Oats Market & Cafe. This year’s event will also include the Jenkins Law Tailgate Zone and 40 yard dash on Friday, November 12 to raise money for the St Pete Free Clinic and Gold Together.

The St Pete Running Company Health and Fitness Expo is located in the plaza between the Mahaffey Theater and Salvador Dali museum and includes 75+ vendors, artisans and entertainers.

The festival will draw thousands of runners and their families to downtown St. Pete, providing a much-needed economic boost for local businesses and charities.

St Pete Run Fest says it is committed to putting on a safe event during this pandemic, following CDC, County, and City guidelines. As a member of the USATF association, the event will adhere to all safe race requirements with contingencies for socially distanced starting times, if necessary.

St Pete Run Fest is also partnering with the St. Petersburg Free Clinic again to raise funds for their Food Bank, which feeds an average of 60,000 hungry community members a month. When you participate in any of the races, Run Fest will donate 20 cents for each mile you run to the Free Clinic aiming to provide 5,000 meals to those in need (Miles for Meals). You can also make an additional donation online when you register for any St Pete Run Fest event or create your own fundraising page to raise even more.

The Humuna PeliKids One Miler on Saturday, November 13, is the culmination of an ongoing running/walking Marathon Challenge for kids in Kindergarten through 8th grade, aimed at promoting an active lifestyle and healthy habits. PeliKids will log a total of 25.2 miles at home or at school, prior to completing the final mile of this 26.2 Marathon Challenge in front of cheering fans at the St. Pete Run Fest Finish Line! Our motto is “I CAN DO 26.2!” All net proceeds are donated to the American Cancer Society- Gold Together program.

For more information about the event, or to register, click here.