Oscar nominee Angela Bassett grew up performing at a St. Petersburg theater

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — Angela Bassett was born in New York City, but at four years old, she moved to St. Petersburg. Bassett attended Jordan Park Elementary, Azalea Middle School, and Boca Ciega High School. She also performed at the St. Petersburg Little Theater, which is now known as the St. Pete Theater.

“The theater was founded in 1925, originally called the Sunshine City Players, and was a small local organization and seemed like they mostly did skits and little household productions,” explained Stefanie Lehmann, the Back of House Vice President at the theater.

Lehmann oversees all production at the theater in her role. She told ABC Action News that after almost 100 years in existence, there's a lot of history to unravel.

“I think what's most impressive is this theater is the longest continuously operating theater in the state of Florida, so we never closed our doors through wars and recessions and good times and bad times. They kept doing shows and we kept away to survive despite all that,” said Stefanie.

Another fun piece of history is that Angela Bassett’s acting career started at this theater. She performed in “The Great Sebastians” back in 1976. She earned a starring role in the show while attending Boca Ciega High School.

“She was one of the top leads, it seems. She was at the top billing. She had a named character. And as a senior in high school juggling classes, at the same time trying to figure out how you're going to get to rehearsal every night. It's impressive that she was able to get that opportunity at a young age,” said Stefanie.

And despite never meeting Bassett, Stefanie knows people who acted with her on this very stage.

“When I was around 13 or 14 to perform in my own show here, I got to work with people who worked with her. And there was this legacy that was handed down of here's somebody who did one little show here many years ago and has gone on to be an award winner. She's a queen now. But she got her start just like any other kid off the street,” explained Stefanie.

Bassett's impressive success continues this weekend at the Academy Awards. She is nominated for "Best Supporting Actress" for her role in "Black Panther Wakanda Forever.” And like many other locals, Stefanie said she will be cheering Bassett on.

“From the clips I've seen, you can see the theater presence that she has. She glows, and it's hard to not be pulled in by something like that. So, I wish her all the luck,” explained Stefanie.

The St. Pete City Theater will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, and the theater hopes Angela Bassett will fly in to help celebrate that epic milestone. You can learn more about the theater here.