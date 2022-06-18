One person dead after shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man died in a shooting in St. Petersburg around 6:30p.m. on Friday.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the shooting happened on the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South in St. Pete. The victim, an adult male, was shot in his driveway and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they found the suspect a few blocks away from the scene. The man is now in custody.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will update as new details become available.