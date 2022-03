ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — One person is dead after a car hit two people crossing the street in St. Petersburg.

St Pete PD said Austin Keene 23, was driving eastbound in the curb lane on 62 Avenue North Saturday night when he hit two pedestrians crossing the roadway.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. That pedestrian is now in stable condition. Police are still investigating. No charges have been announced.