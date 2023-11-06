Watch Now
Officials investigating after man found shot dead in St. Pete home

Posted at 8:20 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 08:20:55-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was found dead in his home in St. Pete on Sunday, prompting police to launch a homicide investigation.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers arrived at 1033 19th Avenue South after relatives found Julius Moore, 74, dead in his home.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers returned later in the evening and were able to determine that Moore had been shot.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact St. Pete PD at 727-893-7780.

