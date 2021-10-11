Non-profits find funding from Palm Harbor Cares

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor Cares, a non-profit, is finding a way to help other non-profits in Tampa Bay.

Jenny Goad started the non-profit last year, in the midst of the pandemic, to help others.

It all starts with a giving circle — 100 members donate $100.

Together, a $10,000 award is given out quarterly to a local non-profit. Three organizations present to the Palm Harbor Cares members and the organizations determine who will receive the full award.

Jenny Goad, Founder & Managing Director at Palm Harbor Cares said, "We wanted to figure out how to support these local nonprofits, because there seemed to be this gap where they were receiving less donations. And we wanted to be able to get funds quickly, directly where it was needed. So our impact awards go directly to programs and projects, no administered expenses, or things like that."

Palm Harbor Cares also does Children Who Care. It's a group to get the little ones involved in the community, too.

