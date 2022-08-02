NOAA High Tide forecast predicts an increase in coastal flooding

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — George Daoud lives in the Shore Acres area of St. Pete where his home was completely flooded during Tropical Storm Eta in 2020.

"The water came in from this side, this side, and that side so we have flooding coming from the front and the back," said Daoud.

His home is right next to Tampa Bay so he’s installing two sump pumps in his yard to pump out the water fast, and he may soon need it.

NOAA just released their High Tide forecast which predicts the Tampa Bay area will see 1 to 4 days of high tide flooding between now and next Spring.

Scientists said that's more than twice what it was 20 years ago.

NOAA scientists said sea level rise is to blame, which they predict will rise by another foot in the next 20 years. They say by 2050, high tide flooding events will rise to 70 to 100 days a year in the Tampa Bay area.

Because Daoud lives in a low-lying area, high-tide flooding in his neighborhood is already frequent. That’s why he’s working hard to be prepared, but he says all the work and worry is still worth it.

"Living in paradise is a gift. It’s a special gift, and not too many people can enjoy it, and there’s a price," said Daoud.