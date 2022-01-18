No injuries reported following house fire in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No injuries were reported following a house fire in St. Petersburg Monday night.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to a multi-alarm fire on the 2800 block of Coffee Pot BL NE around 6:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

When units arrived, they found a large two-story home on fire. The house was under renovations and vacant at the time of the fire. No bystanders or responders were injured.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and it did not spread to neighboring houses, St. Pete Fire Rescue said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

Aerial units placed water on the hotspots to ensure the fire did not reignite.

Investigators are interviewing the homeowner and witnesses. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.