No injuries reported following house fire in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jan 17, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No injuries were reported following a house fire in St. Petersburg Monday night.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said firefighters responded to a multi-alarm fire on the 2800 block of Coffee Pot BL NE around 6:30 p.m.

When units arrived, they found a large two-story home on fire. The house was under renovations and vacant at the time of the fire. No bystanders or responders were injured.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and it did not spread to neighboring houses, St. Pete Fire Rescue said.

Aerial units placed water on the hotspots to ensure the fire did not reignite.

Investigators are interviewing the homeowner and witnesses. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

