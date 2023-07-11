Court documents outline prosecution's case against plastic surgeon accused of murdering Largo attorney

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a plastic surgeon accused of killing a Largo attorney in March.

Newly filed court documents reveal prosecutors' evidence in the case against Dr. Tomasz Kosowski.

In March, Largo Police arrested Kosowski on a first-degree murder charge. Authorities believed he killed Steven Cozzi at his law office in Largo.

The two were tied together in a civil lawsuit. Investigators said the lawyer never returned to his desk after going to use the bathroom. Authorities discovered a large amount of blood in the bathroom. Cozzi left behind his keys, car and cell phone.

On Tuesday, a hearing will be held to determine if Kosowski may get out of jail as he awaits trial.

Jeffrey Swartz, a legal analyst for ABC Action News and a law professor at Cooley Law School in Tampa, reviewed the evidence in the case.

"In an offense like this based upon the type of motive that appears to be present in the document that was filed, I doubt seriously that he would get a bond," said Swartz.

According to court records, Kosowski purchased five rolls of duct tape, a license plate flipper, and a knife that was never located.

Authorities located a Toyota Tundra they believe was utilized in the commission of the crime. Forensic technicians processed the garage of Kosowski's residence.

Cell phone records of Kosowski's phone led authorities to an area he traveled on March 21, 2023 and March 23, 2023. According to court records, numerous agencies, including officers with the Largo Police Department, Miami Dade Police Canine Unit and National Park Service, conducted an investigation in the area of US Highway 41 and Loop Road.

Authorities reviewed a copy of video recording taken of the trash collection on March 23, 2023, from the dumpster located at the intersection of US Highway 41 and Loop Road, just east of Everglades City. The dumpster is usually filled with basic waste and camper's garbage.

According to court records, the video showed a long object wrapped in large black garbage bags that fell into the trash truck in a manner consistent with a human body.

The trash truck driver described the scent as "vile." He said the scent was not normal and unlike the usual smell.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted a multi-day search of the Collier County landfill. The trash is compacted on site and Cozzi's body was not located, according to court records.

Records indicate there have been no signs of life that can be traced to Cozzi or his phone. His Honda was left in the parking lot of the Blanchard Law firm where he worked. A review of Cozzi's financial records indicates there has been no activity since the date and time of his disappearance.

The court hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11. We reached out to Kosowski's defense attorney, who was unavailable for comment at this time.

Kosowski has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.