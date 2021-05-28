New Tarpon Springs Aquarium relocates to bigger, wilder space where you can pet sharks and gators

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The new Tarpon Springs Aquarium is a bigger, wilder, wetter experience where kids can pet sharks and feed alligators.

Located just a few minutes away from its old (and much smaller) home at the Sponge Docks, the aquarium is interactive at almost every turn, starting with the huge stingray touch tank just inside the door.

"There's finally room for people to move!" says Paige Konger Henry, aka "Aquarium Girl," whose family has operated the Tarpon Springs Aquarium for decades.

"You really get that wildlife experience because you are outdoors now."

There are lots of opportunities for up-close-and-personal animal meet-and-greets, from feeding turtles and sharks and Goliath groupers to cuddling up with Nibble the gator.

"We try to be as hands-on as possible," says Paige.

Just keep your hands away from Old Yella, the 15-foot albino python.

For more on the Tarpon Springs Aquarium, go here.