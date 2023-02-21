New sticker from Pinellas Sheriff's Office alerts first responders of person with special needs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When first responders get to an emergency situation, things can be very hectic, especially for someone with special needs, but a new sticker is aiming to help.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is making 'Respond with Care' stickers available to families of people with special needs.

"It could be a house fire, it could be a domestic violence situation, it's very important for first responders to understand the population that they're approaching," said Michelle Detweiler, CEO of PARC Center for Disabilities.

The special needs occupant sticker can be put on the front door of a home or on a car window.

Its purpose is to let first responders know about a special needs person in the home or vehicle so they can make accommodations when interacting with the individual.

"Being able to notify the first responder of the individual with special needs will allow the interaction to go smoothly and safely for both the first responder and the citizen," said Dave Brenn, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office PIO.

If you are interested in receiving a sticker 'Respond with Care' sticker, you can email the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at crimeprevention@pcsonet.com.