New St. Pete concert series combines national acts with musical growth for Tampa Bay area teens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There is a new concert series kicking off in St. Pete this Friday with two main goals, to bring in nationally recognized acts while at the same time educating the next generation of music industry professionals.

Nasja Mone and Jennifer White have been to a lot of theaters, but their trip to the Floridian Social Club was different, they got to find out how it all works.

“It was brand new when I found out you don’t just stand on the stage and sing your song and go home,” said Mone. “So I didn’t realize there is an entire team for design, just for lighting, just for audio, it’s a huge world behind the scenes.”

Mone and White are two of 13,000 kids and teens over the past decade to attend the Arts Conservatory for Teens.

“Many of our students come from areas where they generally would not have this accessibility,” said founder Alex Harris.

Harris thought it would be a great idea for the nonprofit to team up with Floridian Director of Entertainment Shawn Kyle, to create events for kids and teens to learn firsthand all the opportunities available in the music industry.

“A couple of great teachers changed my life, changed my path, changed my career, saved my life in many ways, and to see the role that they have in the community that resonates with me a lot,” said Kyle.

Every month the Floridian brings in a new big-name national act and the teens get to learn from the pros on every aspect of putting on the show.

“There’s someone who wants to hear and to learn, ‘how do I get there,’ and to see and experience and feel that is absolutely amazing,” said Harris.

“I’m not a deer in the headlights anymore I can talk with the light man,” said White.

They are calling the series Live on Central and it kicks off this Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a performance from Grammy-winning artist Gregory Porter.

“I had friends who saw this show was coming through and they just sent me videos on social media over the weekend showing me that he was playing Buckingham Palace for the queen’s jubilee and now here he is coming to the Bay Area,” said Kyle.

Harris will have the pleasure of hosting the show.

“It is absolutely an amazing experience, so I always say anyone who touches successes is also part of success,” said Harris.

For more information on upcoming Live On Central shows and to buy tickets, go to Floridiansocialclub.live.