New shop in Seminole, Dwellings on the Boulevard, showcases 25 Tampa Bay artists

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A quirky new shop in Seminole is giving a home to 25 talented local artists who work in repurposed furniture and more.

Dwellings on the Boulevard was opened not long ago by Lou Abel and her husband Skip as a way to support artisans and makers who often struggle to find ways to show their work.

"That's what we wanted to do for these talented people," said Lou. "It's just a really fun place to be."

The vibe here is cool beach house — hip modern Florida.

From Michael Lockett's "outside the box" use of old fences and yacht parts (now headboards and art vistas) to Lou Ann Clement's playful merging of frames, shells and resin, the store is rich in creativity.

The repurposed furniture is all repainted using chalk mineral paint, often the house favorite from the Dixie Belle Company (chalk paint is also for sale at the store).

There are also candles and jewelry, vintage Hawaiian shirts and more.

Dwellings on the Boulevard is open seven days a week at 9120 Seminole Blvd, Seminole (727-317-0052).

For more on the store, click here.