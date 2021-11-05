New restaurant with ties to Puerto Rico opens in North Redington Beach

One of the newer restaurants on North Redington Beach, Burrito Social, actually started as a food truck in 2015 in Puerto Rico.

They've now expanded to Tampa Bay with the North Redington Beach location but expect to find food on their menu with a Latin flair.

The restaurant officially opened in December of 2020 but not without its challenges.

"We say it's going to be so worth it because the story is so good. We had so many struggles, you know, from our tables getting stuck in Chicago, so we had to make tables in the parking lot the day before we opened to hiring in that time was very difficult," Phillip Schultz, Managing Partner at Burrito Social said. "But we believe in building a culture forward company. So that's how we've gained ground on the beach"

The Company is also planning to expand in the Jupiter and Deerfield Beach areas. You can also look out for their sister restaurant, Burger Social.