New projects starting to ramp up on St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Now that the moratorium on development in St. Pete Beach is over, you may start to see some construction activity in the future.

The city says plans are moving forward for a mixed-use development on Corey Avenue and other beautification projects.

Jennifer McMahon, Chief Operating Officer for the City of St. Pete Beach said, "They're looking at doing apartment complex mixed-use shops on the ground, adding to a park feature because it is on the Boca Ciega Bay."

"We have talked to Tradewinds resort, they're looking at a master plan, switching up what they've got going on, perhaps doing a Beachwalk, which we would also try to add to make it kind of throughout the city, which will change the appearance. And there's some other hotels and mixed-use that we've been speaking to," McMahon added.

The moratorium initially started because of a local of infrastructure, mainly in the sewer system on St. Pete Beach.

The Corey Avenue Landings project will head to the full commission in December.