New owners re-open La Croisette with some new additions

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A couple in St. Pete Beach took a local restaurant and gave it new life.

Natalie Roche and her husband Mickael recently revived La Croisette — a St. Pete Beach classic

La Croisette was open for 35 years until the previous owners decided to sell it. The Roche's were excited to make the purchase but signed the deal during the pandemic. All the paperwork was complete but the Roche's were stuck in France.

"We have two children and we want to take a chance for our kids to live in America because I think to live in America is a real chance," explained Roche.

Belief in this opportunity kept the Roche's optimistic. They opened a few months ago and it's been as good as they could have imagined.

The terrace outside is new but little else has changed from 1986. However, they now have a French cook and the perfect recipe for croissants.

"Because the French butter and French flour inside, it’s like in Paris, you know,"